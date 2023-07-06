KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For some families, the start of a new school year can mean unexpected costs, especially if it’s grandparents who suddenly find themselves parenting again.

The Grandparents as Parents program in Knoxville and Knox County was one of the first in the state to recognize the caregiver’s need for information, support, and resources. The program works to address the unique needs of grandparents and relatives raising children whose parents were unable to care for them.

In many of these situations, grandparents or caregivers were not planning on caring for any more children and may not have the savings for things like new school supplies. Some may also be living on a fixed income, having retired.

That’s why the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging is working to eliminate these stresses by hosting a school supply drive.

Angela Bartlett with the office spoke about the need.

“We’re trying to offer supplies and help for those grandparents that maybe can’t get out to get these school supplies for their grandchildren,” said Bartlett. “Maybe at the very last minute they come into custody right before school starts and they’re not prepared and it’s overwhelming.”

The Office on Aging has put together an Amazon Wish List for the school supply drive. For those who would like to drop-off donations in person, locations are listed below.

O’Connor Senior Center – 611 Winona St.

Corryton Senior Center – 9331 Davis Drive

Halls Senior Center – 4405 Crippen Road

Karns Senior Center – 8042 Oak Ridge Hwy

South Knoxville Senior Center – 6729 Martel Lane

West Knox Senior Center – 239 Jamestown Blvd. Suite 101

Donations will be accepted throughout July and August.