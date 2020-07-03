Scooters return to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Scooters are back in town.

Last year, scooters had rolled into Knoxville. Earlier this year, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic arriving in Tennessee, the city council had approved the extension of the rental scooter moratorium for another six months.

LINK Scooters deployed the first 50 electric scooters Thursday morning and the number eventually may go up to 250.

There are COVID-19 protocols in place and scooters will be sanitized between rides. The geofencing that limits scooters to designated safe areas in the city remains in place.

According to a release, Zagster, which subcontracted the Spin scooters, was acquired by Superpedestrian, which has the LINK scooters. Since they were acquired, Superpedestrian is taking over Zagster’s contract with the City of Knoxville through the pilot program, and the Spin scooters will be replaced by LINK scooters.

