KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s not easy being an educational leader in Tennessee as data suggests schools are facing extreme difficulty getting students to the next level of education.

Tuesday morning, leaders of various schools around East Tennessee gathered to discuss the State Collaborative on Reforming Education (SCORE)’s 2023 education priorities.

Part of the problem stems from residual effects thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state was on a great trajectory before the pandemic,” explained Jon Rysewyk, Superintendent of Knox County Schools. “Everyone got disrupted during the pandemic.”

Data shows students who struggled before the pandemic continue to fall behind. Teacher shortages are placing strain on schools. Not to mention more high school graduates are choosing not to further their education.

Guests listen to speaker Randy Boyd during the 2023 State of Education in Tennessee discussion

“Students tell us that they’re hungry. Students tell us that they’re homeless, said tnAchieves President and CEOKrissy DeAlejandro. “Students share with us that they’re the first person in their families to go to college and so the college-going process is intimidating.”

It’s a problem that’s also impacting Tennessee’s workforce as employers struggle to find qualified candidates.

“Workforce is our customer in the end,” said Randy Boyd, University of Tennessee System President. “One of things we have to do is make sure we’re providing our students with the skills, the talents, they need to be successful in life.”

Despite the task at hand, members of the SCORE say there are ways to strengthen Tennessee’s education system, which starts with teachers.

“Make sure, too, that they’re very skilled in the craft so they can give the students day in and day out what they need to be successful,” Rysewyk told WATE.

Leaders also say it’s crucial to address Tennessee’s college-going decline. Part of that includes students know their options.

Finally, it’s improving the pipeline from school to the workforce.

“We’re at a tipping point of making sure that kids value college, go to college, get the skills they need and adapt our programming to really help those students achieve,” said Dee Haslam, Haslam Sports Group.

Leaders also say parents have a role to play, too, as school employees should not be the only ones encouraging students to further their education. Plus, employers who have hired Tennessee students are urged to give feedback to schools on how students have done while on the job.