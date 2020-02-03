Scott County Family Justice Center asks for donations for children

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scott County Family Justice Center is asking for help in order to better serve the community.
Justice Center leaders are hoping for donations of snack food and drinks for their clients, as they often have children in the center with their mom or dad.
Parents seek help at the center because of domestic violence situations.
How you can help
If you’re able to help, the Scott County Family Justice Center is asking for individually wrapped bags of chips or Goldfish, Pop-Tarts, Kool-Aid or bottled water.
Items can be dropped off at 641 Baker Hwy in Huntsville, Tenn. You can also call 423-663-6638.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘Reading Gives You Wings’ book drive heating up, Rep. Burchett pitches in
- Athens Police Department searching for 13-year-old runaway
- MAKER MONDAY: Marc Nelson Denim
- Nashville officer honored three years after being killed in the line of duty
- KPD searching for two suspects who stole from Ulta on Papermill Drive