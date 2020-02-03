Scott County Family Justice Center asks for donations for children

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scott County Family Justice Center is asking for help in order to better serve the community.

Justice Center leaders are hoping for donations of snack food and drinks for their clients, as they often have children in the center with their mom or dad.

Parents seek help at the center because of domestic violence situations.

How you can help

If you’re able to help, the Scott County Family Justice Center is asking for individually wrapped bags of chips or Goldfish, Pop-Tarts, Kool-Aid or bottled water.

Items can be dropped off at 641 Baker Hwy in Huntsville, Tenn. You can also call 423-663-6638.

