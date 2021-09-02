Scott County Jail built in 1904 reopens as museum after closing 13 years ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After closing in 2008, the Historic Scott County Jail is being unlocked on September 4. The old jail has been turned into a museum.

To celebrate the grand opening, there will be a live bank, food trucks and ice cream at the Historic Scott County Jail from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door, and tours of the museum cost $10 for adults.

The facility is one of the oldest buildings in Scott County and was used as a jail for more than 100 years. The owners, History, Highways, and Haunts, have collected stories and historic items from local citizens, local law enforcement, and other state and national law enforcement. The museum’s goal is to provide a glimpse into the history of Scott County, law enforcement, and the changes in crime and punishment.

For paranormal enthusiasts, the museums offer both public and private ghost tours. The public tour will be guided by a professional paranormal investigated and is limited to 10 people over the age of 18. Private tours take place from 8:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. and must be booked in advance.