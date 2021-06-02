Scott County man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Scott County man will spend the next 30 years behind bars for producing and distributing child pornography.

Preston Andrew Watson, 30, was sentenced Friday, May 28, by Judge Katherine A. Crytzer in the U.S. District Court in Knoxville. He pleaded guilty to the charges.

According to documents filed in the case, Watson duped, extorted, and threatened minors located in the United States and abroad to obtain child pornography from his victims. Watson developed an online relationship through social media websites and then requested that they send him sexually explicit images of themselves. Watson threatened to send the sexually explicit images of the minors to social media websites if the victims refused to comply with his demands for more images.

After Watson is released from prison, he will be under probation for 20 years and will have to register with the state sex offender registry in any state in which he lives, works, or attends school.