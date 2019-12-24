Breaking News
Scott County Sheriff investigating possible homicide in Pioneer

PIONEER, Tenn. (WATE) — The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide after a 911 call just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to 10488 Baker Highway in Pioneer. The first officer arrived just before 11:30 a.m.

“The initial investigation quickly revealed signs of foul play and is being conducted as a homicide investigation,” according to the SCSO.

A joint investigation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is underway at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler and Sheriff Ronnie Phillips.

The investigation is ongoing.

