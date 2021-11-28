KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 13-year-old died Saturday in an ATV crash in Scott County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the teen was traveling north on a 2009 Arca ATV on Bull Creek Road near Cordell Winona Road around 1:30 p.m. in the Bull Creek area. The ATV left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
- ‘Everything was catching on fire’: Looking back at the Gatlinburg wildfires
- Omicron: What we know and don’t know on new COVID variant
- Can you trust at-home COVID tests? We asked doctors when they’d use them
- Scott County teen dies in ATV crash
- Passenger zip-tied, arrested after assaulting flight attendants at Nashville airport
No other details were released.