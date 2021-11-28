KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 13-year-old died Saturday in an ATV crash in Scott County.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the teen was traveling north on a 2009 Arca ATV on Bull Creek Road near Cordell Winona Road around 1:30 p.m. in the Bull Creek area. The ATV left the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

No other details were released.