Scruffy’s Cafe, Knoxville’s first cat cafe’s grand opening Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Starting Friday, June 5, you can play with an adorable, adoptable cat while sipping coffee at Scruffy’s Cafe, Knoxville’s first cat cafe.

“It actually started with two people who really love cats. I met my boyfriend William and he told me about his cats. I told him about mine and it’s a strong bond being cat lovers. And then this winter, we went to Denver, Colorado, on a road trip where we went to Denver Cat Company. There we shared a beautiful moment petting cats. We kind of looked at each other and said Knoxville deserves a place like this,” said Talisa Cantrell, Co-Owner of Scruffy’s Cafe.

It’s important to book sessions online because COVID-19 has put limitations on the number of people allowed to visit Scruffy’s. For now, only 14 customers are allowed at once, so booking ahead is the best way to ensure you get to play with the cats.

We are told that there are always enough cats to go around whether you go alone or with friends. All the cats at the café are up for adoption. They are provided by Happy Paws Kitten Rescue, a nonprofit in Knoxville.

LATEST STORIES: