KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for a West Knoxville bank robbery suspect.

A bank robbery suspect approaches a bank teller at First Horizon Bank in Knoxville on Monday, Dec. 6. Photo: Knoxville Police Department

Knoxville Police and agents with the FBI are continuing their efforts in locating a suspect who stole from the First Horizon Bank on North Cedar Bluff Road on Monday afternoon.

Officials say the suspect is a male who’s around 5’5″ tall. They add the suspect fled from the bank through a nearby McDonald’s parking lot.

Now, law enforcement is asking for dashcam video or any other information from anyone who may have seen the suspect in the parking lot or the Cedar Bluff area at around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. You’re asked to contact FBI Knoxville or KPD if you have any dashcam footage or information.

The suspect is seen on security footage running in front of several cars while fleeing from the bank.

(KPD: Picture of bank robbery suspect)

There are four ways you can get anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

