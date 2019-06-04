Search continues for missing Kentucky man

Police are continuing their search Tuesday for a missing man from Kentucky.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Lynn Harness was last seen late Friday in Pine Knot, Kentucky.

He was thought to be driving a white, four-door 2003 Oldsmobile Alero with Scott County, Tennessee tags.

The sheriff’s office says Harness made a phone call, saying he was having car trouble on his way home. No family members have heard from him or seen him since.

If you have any information about where Harness might be you are asked to call Kentucky State Police at 606-878-6622.

