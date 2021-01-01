Search ends for man accused of setting fire inside Halls community Walmart

A screenshot of an images posted by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on Jan 1, 2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man wanted in connection with a fire inside a Walmart in the Halls community is now in custody, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Ueckert, whom the sheriff’s office identifies as say is homeless, is accused of setting the fire in mid-December, when there were about 100 people inside the store on U.S. 441 South just north of Knoxville.

Uekert is charged with aggravated arson and burglary.