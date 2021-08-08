Search for carjacking suspect continues in Jefferson County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —A Knoxville carjacking suspect is still on the run following a daylong search Thursday in New Market. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and New Market Police Department are asking people to be on the lookout for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 40 and 50 years old, six feet tall, and possibly dressed in all black. He was last seen in the area of Minnis Street and W Highway 11E. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials are asking the public to call 911 with information and to lock their doors. The search and investigation are still ongoing.