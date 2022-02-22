KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Several East Tennessee law enforcement agencies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man last seen near Melton Hill Lake.

Arthur Lee, 59, was last seen Sunday, Feb. 20. A release from the Oak Ridge Police Department said he may have been in the area of Melton Lake Drive and Melton Lake Peninsula.

Oak Ridge Police, along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office began searching for Lee around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Oak Ridge Fire Department boat was also used in the search.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.