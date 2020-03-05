Search suspended Wednesday for missing Jefferson County woman in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville police said Thursday there is ‘substantial reason’ to believe a missing Jefferson County woman entered Ft. Loudoun Lake.

The 48-year-old woman, Tiffany Trull, was reported missing to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Since then there have been no confirmed sightings, nor have there been any substantive leads.

Tiffany Trull: Investigators ask for public’s help in finding missing Jefferson County woman

Her vehicle was located at Cherokee Farms near Fort Loudoun Lake in Knoxville and evidence suggests she may have entered the water near the downtown area.

Based on everything known at this point, there is substantial reason to believe that Trull entered the water near the downtown area. Foul play is not suspected, but the investigation remains ongoing. -Knoxville Police Department

The search was suspended on Wednesday after Knox County emergency responders completed an extensive search of the Tennessee River over the weekend. The search included resources from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office aviation unit, TWRA, KFD, KSCO and Blount County boat units, and the KPD search and rescue team.

Knoxville police ask anyone who owns property along the Tennessee river to check their docks, boathouses, property lines, banks and outbuildings that have not been recently checked in addition to any home security footage that captures any part of the Tennessee River.

If anyone has any information relevant to the case, they are urged to call 865-215-7317 or message the KPD on Facebook at KnoxvillePD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

LATEST STORIES: