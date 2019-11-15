Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries readying for holiday season

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Temperatures are falling lower every day, and it’s time to start thinking about those in need.

“A lot of times what we find is that it may be a grandparent that suddenly has their grandchildren that they were not expecting to have to buy Christmas for so more often than not it’s situations like that where kids have been placed you know last minute and Christmas is needed,” Kelly Hyke, director of ministries at the Smoky Mountain Area Rescue Ministries, said.

With the homeless population on the rise in Sevier County and seasonal work coming to an end, even working men and women are struggling to put toys under the tree, coats on their children’s backs, and warm food in their bellies.

“I say talk to someone, approach someone in need and hear their story because on the surface it may appear that way but once you hear their story and their circumstances it a lot of times is not a lot different from what your circumstances are,” Kelli Hyke said.

The organization provides to more than 40 families a week with hot meals. They provide utility and rental assistance to those on their final notice. Even giving coats and toys to those who need them most are just some of the services provided by SMARM.

“The thing about our ministry and the donations you make to our ministry is that they do stay and serve the folks here in Sevier County that work and live here,” Hyke said.

If you would like to donate to the ministries you can send toys to this address: 103 Joy St., Sevierville, TN 37862, or donate by clicking here.