Seasons Innovative Bar and Grille holds fundraiser to help employees, amid covid-19 outbreak

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

A restaurant in Turkey Creek will hold a spaghetti dinner to help employees affected by the temporarily closure.

The spaghetti dinner will take place curbside at Seasons Innovative Bar and Grille, located at 11605 Parkside Drive, Saturday, March 21, from 3-5 p.m.

The spaghetti dinner for 2 people will cost $10 and 100% of proceeds will go towards employees of that restaurant.

“In this difficult time we hope that this is a shining light to our employees who has been impacted for our current situation,” said the restaurant in a press release.