SEC Blood Drive Challenge ends Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In December, MEDIC Regional Blood Center teamed up with the Southeastern Conference for the 2020 Blood Drive Challenge.

You can donate at any one of MEDIC’s four donor centers in Knoxville, Farragut, Crossville or Athens.

After you donate, head to alumniutk.edu and look for 2020 SEC Blood Drive Challenge; there you can fill out a short form.

The school with the most alumni and fans to donate blood will be awarded a trophy and bragging rights for the year.

Donors will receive a special edition MEDIC gift, $5 Salsarita’s coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon.

The challenge runs through December 17.