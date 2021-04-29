How to donate to Second Harvest annual MAYDAY fundraiser today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The countdown to the MAYDAY fundraiser by Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is underway.

The fundraiser benefitting youth programs is 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6. Donations will be taken by phone at (865) 243-8227 and online at secondharvestetn.org

MAYDAY raises funds for Food for Kids, Summer Food for Kids and the School Pantry programs.

Food for Kids is a collaboration between Second Harvest and public schools to identify children at risk of hunger. This program discretely provides healthy, easily-prepared food to children (and siblings at home) weekly, who otherwise would not have access to food over the weekend. Reports of improved self-esteem, behavior and concentration among Food for Kids participants are common, the agency said.

Food For Kids Facts:

12,600+ children are fed over the weekend by this program during the school year

280 East Tennessee schools participate in the program

$100 sponsors a child for the ENTIRE school year

70,240 children in East Tennessee are at risk of hunger

1.1 Million meals were provided to the Food for Kids program in the last year

“Youth programs feed thousands of the most vulnerable people Second Harvest serves—children and their families. Each year MAYDAY helps our efforts for children to receive the nutritious food they need, and we cannot do it without you,” said Elaine Streno, Executive Director.

General Second Harvest Food Bank Facts:

1 in 5 East Tennesseans is at risk of hunger — 1 in 4 is a child

Second Harvest serves 18 counties in East Tennessee

More than 239,000 East Tennesseans are at risk of hunger

Due to the pandemic, more East Tennesseans are unsure of where their next meal will come from

$1 provides 3 meals to the food bank

