KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee’s largest donation day of the year is Thursday and it is up to you to make sure how far the donations will stretch.

Sponsors of Second Harvest during Double Your Donation Day will match donations of up to $600,000 total. That could mean $1.2 million for the food bank that supports eight feeding programs across 18 East Tennessee counties.

A dollar could mean six meals during the event.

Donations will be taken from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 9. You can donate by calling 865-243-8227 or visiting www.secondharvestetn.org/dyd.