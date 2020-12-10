Second Harvest Food Bank holds 10th annual Double Your Donation Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Today is the day to double your impact to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Now in the 10th year of this annual fundraiser, Second Harvest hopes to raise $1 million.

Double Your Donation Day is a one-day telethon fundraiser where all donations made between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 10 will be matched up to $500,000 by corporate and anonymous contributors.

Due to the pandemic, more families than ever face hunger. Before the start of the pandemic, the number of people in East Tennessee experiencing food insecurity was 169,000. This means the number of people facing hunger has increased by nearly 30% in less than a year. Now in East Tennessee, nearly 240,000 people experience food insecurity.

To support Second Harvest’s efforts to end hunger in East Tennessee you can call the DYD telethon line at 865-243-8227 or make a donation online at secondharvesteetn.org/dyd2020.