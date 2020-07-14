Second Harvest Food Bank receives $200,000 UnitedHealthcare grant

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(FILE Photo: WATE)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Second Harvest Food Bank is a recipient of an Empowering Health grant through UnitedHealthcare, as part of a $200,000 initiative to expand Fresh Pantry, Senior Outreach and Mobile Pantry programs.

The grant will allow Second Harvest to meet the growing demand for food in East Tennessee that has doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On average, the nonprofit distributes 500,000 pounds of food every week which is a 40-50% increase compared to weeks before the pandemic. That includes 8 programs across 18 counties.

To keep up with the demand, Second Harvest’s team is in need of twice the amount of funding they did at this time last year. While the nonprofit organization relies on donations and community support, this grant awarded in July 2020 will help continue the work.

“It hasn’t helped that there’s been a kind of crisis in some of the food industries; we’re not getting what we need. It’s been a vicious circle of craziness,” said Elaine Streno, executive director at Second Harvest Food Bank.

Streno describes the UnitedHealthcare grant as one that “fell from heaven.” She said she places orders for food daily and with the demand growing, she doesn’t see it slowing down anytime soon.

“Where we were a year ago in spending, it’s doubled. The grants have been fantastic, but we need twice as much money as we did last year,” Streno said.

Streno said the team at Second Harvest is grateful for any support through food and financial donations.

In June, 444 volunteers worked 1,373 hours. That donated time provides meals to people in need, Second Harvest reports the donated time saved the organization $9,954.25 in overhead costs.

There is more to be done to keep up with the demand. You can help Second Harvest Food Bank.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Nation’s Doctor to America: #COVIDStopsWithMe"

Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: The mask mandate debate"

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson tests postiive for COVID-19"

Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee issues executive order allowing county mayors to mandate masks"

Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County leaders discuss implementing mask requirements"

Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee grants mayors in 89 counties authority to issue mask requirements"

Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mask mandate: Getting used to a new routine"

KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KY nurse hospitalized with COVID-19"

Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus outbreak in University of Washington frat houses"

Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confirmed coronavirus cases are rising in 40 of 50 states"

Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials announce 14-day quarantine for travelers coming into Chicago airports from COVID-19 hotspots"

Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pellissippi State employee tests positive for COVID-19"

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter