Second Harvest gets significant milk donation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Local dairy farms are helping out Second Harvest Food Bank by donating a significant amount of milk.
People gathered at the Mayfield Dairy Farms distribution center Tuesday for the yearly donation.
Randy Davis operated a dairy farm in Loudon County before his passing in 2016. Before he died, we're told Davis organized milk drives to help neighbors in need.
A memorial milk drive fund, enacted after his death, is continuing to help Second Harvest.
In addition to the milk donation, Sweetwater Valley Farms donated 300 pounds of cheese to Second Harvest.
Second Harvest gets significant milk donation
