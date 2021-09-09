Second Harvest holding 29th Legends Towel fundraiser Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is holding a fundraiser on Saturday at Neyland Stadium prior to the Volunteer’s game against Pittsburgh. The 29th annual Legends Towel will feature iconic Tennessee coaches Johnny Majors and Tim Kerin.

Donations of $5 will receive a memorial towel and provide 15 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Second Harvest volunteers can be found around the stadium at the following locations from 9 a.m. – Noon:

  • Neyland Stadium Gate 26
  • Neyland Stadium between Gates 16 & 17
  • Circle Park
  • Parking Garage G10

Second Harvest serves food to 18 counties in East Tennessee. They have provided 1.5 million meals through this fundraiser alone.

