Second Harvest holding 29th Legends Towel fundraiser Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is holding a fundraiser on Saturday at Neyland Stadium prior to the Volunteer’s game against Pittsburgh. The 29th annual Legends Towel will feature iconic Tennessee coaches Johnny Majors and Tim Kerin.

Donations of $5 will receive a memorial towel and provide 15 meals to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. Second Harvest volunteers can be found around the stadium at the following locations from 9 a.m. – Noon:

Neyland Stadium Gate 26

Neyland Stadium between Gates 16 & 17

Circle Park

Parking Garage G10

Second Harvest serves food to 18 counties in East Tennessee. They have provided 1.5 million meals through this fundraiser alone.