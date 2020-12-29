Second Harvest of East Tennessee receives $250K from BlueCross Foundation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation is giving $250,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, the second donation to the food bank this year by the health insurance company’s philanthropic arm.

The Knoxville food bank is one of six food banks across the state to receive a piece of $1.75 million. The foundation awarded $500,000 to Second Harvest in March as part of a $5 million donation to Tennessee food banks.

“In a year as devastating as 2020, donor support continues to be imperative in the fight to end

hunger,” Elaine Streno, executive director of Second Harvest, said. “With more than 239,000 East Tennesseans now facing food insecurity due to the pandemic, this generous gift could not come at a better time. We are extremely thankful.”



Other organizations receiving contributions include:

Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (Nashville)

Mid-South Food Bank (Memphis)

Chattanooga Area Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee (Tri-Cities)

Regional Inter-Faith Association (Jackson)

“We know many Tennesseans count on their local food banks for help – especially this year,” Roy Vaughn, executive director of the BlueCross Foundation, said. “BlueCross understands the vital role these organizations play in our communities, and as part of our mission to provide peace of mind, we’re expanding our support to ensure they can continue helping our neighbors in need.”