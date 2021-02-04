Second Harvest to distribute free food at upcoming Knoxville RAM Clinic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Second Harvest of East Tennessee will partner with Remote Area Medical to distribute free food to at the upcoming free medical clinic in Knoxville.

The RAM clinic is happening Friday, Feb. 5-7, at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building. Medical services will be offered to every patient attending the free clinic.

Second Harvest of East Tennessee will be on hand to distribute free food to all patients at the clinic.

Starting tomorrow (2/5) through Sunday (2/7), join @ramusaorg for a free clinic (dental, vision & medical care) and receive food from Second Harvest! Please be sure to visit https://t.co/ljshq5pvm4 for additional info. We're so #thankful to partner with RAM for this distribution! pic.twitter.com/Za9PShKpjL — Second Harvest Food Bank of East TN (@SecondHarvestET) February 4, 2021

Patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Services that will be available at the clinic include dental cleanings and fillings, eye exams, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open at 12:01 Friday morning. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Visit http://RAMUSA.org for additional information.