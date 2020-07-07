Second Saturday Concert series returning this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Parks & Recreation is once again hosting its Second Saturday Concert Series this summer, but with special precautions in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The free concerts will be held from 6-8 p.m. July through September on the second Saturday of each month. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food; but, no alcohol is allowed.
The free concerts begin this weekend at two locations: The Cove and Clayton Park; performers include The Rockin Feelerz and Davis Mitchell, who will take the stage.
Two other concerts in August and September will feature LeftFoot Dave and the Magic hats; Wild Blue Yonder, Kutzu and Jay Dee.
Under the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, singers must stay at least 15 feet from the audience. Groups of six can gather, but must remain six feet from other groups.
