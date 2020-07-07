Second Saturday Concert series returning this summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Parks & Recreation is once again hosting its Second Saturday Concert Series this summer, but with special precautions in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The free concerts will be held from 6-8 p.m. July through September on the second Saturday of each month. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, lawn chairs and food; but, no alcohol is allowed.

The free concerts begin this weekend at two locations: The Cove and Clayton Park; performers include The Rockin Feelerz and Davis Mitchell, who will take the stage.

Two other concerts in August and September will feature LeftFoot Dave and the Magic hats; Wild Blue Yonder, Kutzu and Jay Dee.

Under the state’s COVID-19 guidelines, singers must stay at least 15 feet from the audience. Groups of six can gather, but must remain six feet from other groups.

Knox County is again hosting its Second Saturday Concert Series this summer as the @knoxcountyparks will oversee live entertainment at The Cove. The county will host live music at Clayton Park as well. pic.twitter.com/O5fbdryExH — Knox Co. Government (@KnoxGov) July 6, 2020

