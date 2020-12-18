Secret Santa matching donations to Young-Williams Animal Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A “Secret Santa” is helping the the Young-Williams Animal Center just in time for Christmas.
For the Secret Santa Challenge, an anonymous donor is matching donations up to $10,000 to help lost, stray, injured or abused pets this holiday season. So, when you give — your gift will have twice the impact.
The challenge has already brought in more than $3,000 from the community, meaning a total of $6,000 will go toward the animal shelter.
You can help the Secret Santa complete the challenge by heading to the Young-Williams website.
