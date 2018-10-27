Section of South Central Street closing Monday for parking expansion
KNXOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A one-way section of South Central Street will close starting Monday for construction work to continue on the State Street Garage.
Avenues south of the garage or the ramp onto Neyland Drive from Central Street will not be accessible. Drivers can access the north entrance into garage off Union Avenue.
The project is part of the city's $11 million expansion will add 570 new parking spaces downtown.
"I parked over at the Clinch garage, we got really lucky. We immediately got a spot right in front of us, somebody pulled in," said Paul Styers, a downtown visitor.
According to the city, the first phase of the work will finish just before the end of the year. Then, in January, South Central Street will reopen.
The State Street Garage expansion is scheduled to be completed in June 2019.
