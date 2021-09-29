Sections of Downtown Knoxville roads reopen after closure due to structural concerns at parking garage

'The work has been inspected and immediate safety concerns to the public have been addressed'

Barricades and caution tape surround the Pryor Brown Garage in Knoxville on Sept. 20 after structural concerns were discovered

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following last week’s closure due to structural concerns at Pryor Brown Garage in Downtown Knoxville, the city reopened sections of Church Avenue and Market Street on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the City of Knoxville said the owners received a general repairs permit and promptly removed portions of the roof on Tuesday. “The work has been inspected and immediate safety concerns to the public have been addressed,” the spokesperson said.

Last week, Church Ave. between Market St. and Gay St. and Market St. between Cumberland Ave. and Church Ave. were all closed due to reported structural concerns at the Pryor Brown Garage. City engineers began inspecting cracks that were noticed on Sept. 19.

The Pryor Brown Garage is one of the oldest parking garage buildings in America, according to the historic preservation nonprofit Knox Heritage.

