Knoxville, TENN. (WATE) - Knoxville's Chris Blue released a new single titled "Inside Ya," which debuted Tuesday on digital music outlets. The song is the the first release of Blue's upcoming EP "Fresh Start," slated for release on September 20.

Occurring the same date is the United Way of Blount County's Music Fest, which Blue headlines again this year. Blue will get to perform his new music for a live audience for the first time at the event. Music Fest takes place at The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint in Maryville, and features another local artist, The Aaron Tracy Band, as well.