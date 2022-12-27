KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.

WATE 6’s Chief Meteorologist Ken Weathers says the snow forecast wasn’t too far off, however, there were some bigger impacts of the snow in parts of East Tennessee.

View of the snow from the Thompson Proton Center with a sunrise near Mt. LeConte on Dec. 26. (Courtesy of James Mitchell Jr.)

(Courtesy of the City of Knoxville)

Snow covered Brooks Avenue before the City of Knoxville sent crews to treat it on Dec. 26. (Courtesy of the City of Knoxville)

(Courtesy of Blount County Sheriff’s Office)

(Courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff’s Office)

The WATE 6 Storm Team compiled the snowfall totals from our viewers on Monday:

Maryville: 2″

Eagleton Village: 2″

Farragut: 1.3″

Bearden: 1.3″

NWS-Morristown: .9″

Choto: 1.25″

Hardin Valley: 3/4″

Morristown: 3/4″

Gatlinburg 1/2″

The weather caused some road congestion and closures, including in the Great Smoky Mountains. The Tennessee Department of Transportation worked to help treat the roads.

Sevier County, Knox County, Blount County and Monroe County were working on increasing reports of crashes and traffic vehicle accidents. There were also fire departments that worked on active fires in the cold weather.

