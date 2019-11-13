Live Now
SEEED hosting KUB workshop to help with energy efficiency

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Winter weather has hit East Tennessee. We all need to keep our homes warm, but without breaking our budgets.

SEEED, or Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development, is making efforts to help people stay energy efficient this season. Treasure Hightower with SEEED stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more.

The Community Engagement team at SEEED will be hosting a workshop with energy-saving tips that will lower utility bills. The community is invited to this free workshop with practical applications, free food, and free giveaways.

Workshop participants will also qualify for a Green House Call, a personal home audit and installation service to further educate on conservation tips.

The KUB workshop will be held at SEEED, 1617 Dandridge Avenue, on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

