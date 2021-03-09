Seeing smoke? Two-day planned burn underway in Wears Valley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 175-acre planned burn is underway in Wears Valley, part of a 2-day plan to clear flammable brush from along the national park’s boundary with residential homes.

Wear Cove Gap Road from the Metcalf Bottoms bridge to the park boundary at Wear Cove Gap is closed as of Tuesday, as is a section of Roundtop Trail, and Little Brier Gap Trail parking area.

The burn is expected to last two days. It had been scheduled to begin on Monday but was delayed due to low humidity conditions.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park and the Appalachian-Piedmont-Coastal Zone fire management staff are conducting the prescribed burn along the park boundary in Wears Valley to the Metcalf Bottoms Picnic Area.

An area bounded by Wear Cove Gap Road, Indian Camp Branch, Little River, and the park boundary along Roundtop Trail is being cleared. The same area was burned successfully in 2009, and is part of a multi-year plan to reduce flammable materials along the park boundary with residential areas.

“A long-term goal of this project is to maintain fire and drought tolerant trees like oak and pine on upper slopes and ridges in the park,” said Fire Ecologist Rob Klein. “Open woodlands of oak and pine provide habitat for a diverse set of plants and animals, and the health of these sites benefits from frequent, low-intensity burning.”

In preparation for the burn, NPS staff cleared brush, leaves and litter from along the park boundary and Indian Camp Branch, which will serve as fire control lines to keep the fire within its planned boundaries.

Resources from the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and local fire departments in Blount and Sevier Counties will provide assistance throughout the burn operations.

If the burn goes as planned, the crews will head to Cades Cove later this week for a burn operation along Sparks Lane.