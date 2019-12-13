Seinfeld sells out Knoxville Civic Auditorium in 15 minutes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Jerry Seinfeld’s April 30 show at the Civic Auditorium sold out in 15 minutes Friday morning.

Seinfeld made his Netflix debut with the original stand-up special “Jerry Before Seinfeld.” His latest project on Netflix is the Emmy-nominated and critically acclaimed web series “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” which has garnered over 100 million views, and which the New York Times describes as “impressively complex and artful” and Variety calls “a game-changer.”

Jerry Seinfeld attends the “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee,” photo call at The Paley Center for Media, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

