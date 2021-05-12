Select Pilot Flying J locations reporting fuel outages

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday afternoon, Pilot Company announced some of its locations across the region are experiencing fuel outages.

For Pilot locations in Knoxville have fuel available at this time, according to Senior Vice President of Supply and Distribution Brad Jenkins.

Jenkins states that temporary spot outages of select fuel types are possible as the company works to deliver more fuel.

“We are mobilizing additional resources, including extra fuel drivers, to supply fuel to the stores in our area and across the Southeast. We greatly appreciate our guests’ patience and encourage people not to panic buy or hoard fuel. This will help the supply chain to better keep up with demand and enable us to adequately deliver fuel to our travel centers.” Brad Jenkins, Senior Vice President of Supply and Distribution, Pilot Company

Pilot says, guests can check for store specific updates on our Facebook and Twitter, as well as https://pilotflyingj.com/operational-updates. If a guest finds that a location is out of fuel, they can use the myRewards Plus app to find other nearby stores.