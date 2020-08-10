Self-defense claimed in stabbing death at apartments on Inskip Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman was found stabbed to death early Monday morning at the Holly Berry Apartments on Inskip Drive and police are investigating claims the stabbing occurred in self-defense, Knoxville Police said.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the woman, whose identity was not released, arrived at the apartment and there was a fight, Knoxville Police said in a news release. During the altercation the woman was stabbed by another woman, police said.

Investigators are working to evaluate the claims of self-defense and no arrests have been made. The stabbing was reported around 12:25 a.m. and the woman was found outside the apartment.

