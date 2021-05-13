Selfie Hangout welcomes ‘VIP’ guests in opening event in Pigeon Forge

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new business in Pigeon Forge is giving people the chance to get that “perfect selfie” for social media.

Selfie Hangout held a ‘VIP” session Thursday night for customers. A ribbon-cutting ceremony also happened Thursday with the Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce. The self-guided photography studio experience offers interactive photo ops with 24 different backgrounds.

One of the Selfie Hangout owners said during Thursday’s event that the response has been great from the community.

“It has been extremely positive,” Brittany Gammon, a Selfie Hangout owner, said. “People are excited to come and check it out, excited to come take photos with their friends… we’ve already had a couple of groups in to take photos with each other, of each other, of themselves.”

Selfie Hangout is for people of all ages, but if you want that perfect post for your social media, you have to order tickets online since there is not an option for walk-ins.

To find out more about Selfie Hangout visit their website selfiehangout.com