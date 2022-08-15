KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A semi-truck is on fire on a highway going east near an exit that closed two lanes Monday night.

Knoxville Police Department reported to the scene where a semi-truck was on fire near the Midway Road exit on I-40. According to the Smartway TDOT app, two right the right lanes were blocked.

Traffic is currently diverted to the Strawberry Plains Pike exit.

KPD is asking for people to seek alternative routes while crews work to clear the scene.

Editor’s Note: The story will be updated as more information is being gathered.