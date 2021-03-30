Sen. Hagerty tours DENSO plant; hosts roundtable discussion with local health care leaders in visit to East Tenn.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty was in East Tennessee and made two stops, one, at the DENSO plant in Maryville.

He toured the plant, and called the company one of the state’s foremost manufacturers and applauding its growth, despite the pandemic.

“They’re a great corporate citizen. I’ve known the leadership for years. I worked on helping this company expand when I served as commissioner of economic development here in Tennessee, and it’s just wonderful to see the plans come to fruition, to see such a wonderful company expanding here in our own community.” Sen. Bill Hagerty

He went on to praise DENSO’s handling of COVID-19 precautions over the past year and their efforts to keep employees safe all while keeping up with demand.

After his stop in Maryville, Hagerty traveled over to Knoxville, where he hosted a roundtable with Knoxville hospital CEOs to discuss health care priorities and the ongoing pandemic.

“Talked with healthcare leaders about how we continue to have a healthy and robust healthcare system. I’m particularly concerned about our rural hospitals. We’ve had significant closures here in Tennessee and we need to make certain that the runway is clear for a strong and vibrant health care system here, right here in East Tennessee.” Sen. Hagerty

Sen. Hagerty adds that he and other lawmakers are addressing those challenges, and he says he’s thankful to have input from local health care leaders.