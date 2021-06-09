Sen. Ken Yager to serve as chairman of commission that works to improve government effectiveness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — State Senator Ken Yager, R-Kingston, was elected as Chairman of the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations.

This group is made up of 21 public officials from state, county and municipal governments and includes two private citizens and two members of the executive branch.

“I appreciate the confidence that the members have placed in me to serve in this leadership role,” said Senator Yager. “I look forward to continuing to build strong relationships between state, municipal and county governments to work on solutions to substantive issues that we face together as Tennesseans.”

The group was created in 1978 as a place to resolve problems between state, county and municipal governments. It also provides high-quality research to improve government effectiveness in Tennessee. In recent years, TACIR has provided significant research that helped form policy on broadband expansion, education funding, infrastructure, annexation and taxation.