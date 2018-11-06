Senate candidates campaign in East Tenn. ahead of Election Day Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Graphic: WATE) [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Democrat and the Republican running for Senate here in Tennessee made stops in East Tennessee Monday.

It's a final push to get voters to the polls ahead of Election Day Tuesday.



The race is hotly contested; both candidates are vying for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Bob Corker.

Phil Bredesen stopped in Knoxville Monday morning. Marsha Blackburn stopped in Maryville Monday afternoon. It's part of a busy day for the candidates, traveling across the state one final time before Election Day.

"Tennesseans are in line with where I am. They want a conservative in the US Senate who is going to take their values. I'm the only one in this race that can do that," said Blackburn.

"You've got a clear choice. I mean you've got somebody who wants to kind of move things and do things in a bipartisan way - that's me; I've got an opponent who wants to just double down on partisanship," Bredesen said.

Election Day is now one day away, following early voting with incredibly high turnout. But to the voters still on the fence:

"You've got a real choice here. I mean if you like what's going on in Washington and you like this kind of very hard edge partisanship as a way to conduct politics, I'm not your guy," said Bredesen.

"Look into the issues and what they're going to see is probably, most likely their hopes and desires for what someone will do in elected office are going to match up with where I stand," said Blackburn.

The candidates also talked about their first moves if elected.

"Take those Tennessee values to Washington and put them to work. Because as I said, Tennesseans wants to see more constitutional judges. They want to see their tax cuts kept. They want lower taxes. They want to build the wall, secure the Southern border," said Blackburn.

"First of all, introduce a bill to turn around this hamstringing of the DEA on opioids. I think that's really important to give law enforcement the tools they need," said Bredesen.

Both, thanking the people who have supported them along the way, and both, eager to serve our state.

