Senator Alexander honored for Music Modernization Act

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Senator Alexander, honored for his work to help songwriters get paid for their work.

Alexander, presented the “White Hat Award,” by Nashville Songwriters Association International last night, for his work to pass the “Songwriter’s Law,” (The Music Modernization Act).

The new law creates a new, simplified licensing system to make it easier for digital music companies to obtain a license for songs.

It also ensures songwriters are paid for the royalties they’re owed and ensures their work goes for a fair market rate.

