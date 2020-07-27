Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service celebrates 50 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An agency that has helped upwards of 75,000 seniors through the years, has reached a milestone.

It’s the 50th anniversary of Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service (SCHAS).

Instead of holding a big luncheon, due to COVID-19, it was a drive-thru parade complete with State Senators Richard Briggs and Becky Duncan Massey to say thank you to staff, supporters and seniors.

SCHAS is the oldest in-home care agency in our area, and it’s been here since 1970.

They continue to evolve with the changing times, adding a grocery delivery service to help seniors at home during the pandemic.

“But to think that 50 years ago someone had the vision to start a program to help our elderly citizens stay at home to remain safe… The need is continuing to grow.” CEO of SCHAS Tim Howell

Congratulations to SCHAS for 50 years of service to our community!

