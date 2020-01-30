Senior living facility ‘The Lodge at Shannondale’ under construction in West Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Independent living facility Shannondale is expanding. The Lodge at Shannondale is under construction at the corner of Vanosdale Road and Middlebrook Pike.

One- and two-bedroom floor plans will be available. Shannondale says future residents can preorder and pick their own colors and decorative features.

The new facility will include a fitness center, indoor pool and a main street area that will be used for social gatherings. Shannondale leaders say The Lodge will allow the facility to offer living arrangements for every level of care.

The Lodge at Shannondale is scheduled to open at the end of the year.