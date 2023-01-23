KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools, causing a precautionary evacuation at one.

Powell High School was evacuated by school officials as a precaution and detectives are currently interviewing students, a Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said.

A threat was also made to Carter High School. The school was placed on a lockdown that has since been lifted.

“The school was placed on lockdown this morning as a precaution following a non-specific threat on social media. The lockdown was lifted after law enforcement gave the school an all clear.” Knox County Schools statement

Both threats came via social media, the spokesperson said. Both remain under investigation.