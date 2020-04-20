Separated by social distancing, brought together with music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The most vulnerable people to COVID-19 are seniors, those aged 65 and over.

So, nursing homes and senior living facilities are closed to visitors.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s Don Dare shares a story of a couple’s front-row seat to a mini concert performed by their granddaughters.

Della Bible misses her grandparents, Cathy and Charles Harrington, who are both in their late 70s, have been confined to their home for weeks now to protect themselves from the virus.

The couple lives at an assisted living facility in North Knox County.

Outside a first floor window, Della, a 7th grader at Gresham Middle School, serenaded the Harringtons with their favorite tune, “Rocky Top.”

“Being able to come and bring her to share this with them is helpful not only to them, but to us and still have some family time and share.” Amy Bible – Della’s mother

Della’s violin has a lot of history to it: It’s been in the family for about 80 years and she represents the fourth generation to the play the instrument.