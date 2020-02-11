Series of small earthquakes jostle Monroe, Blount county early Tuesday

A series of earthquakes occurred in Monroe and Blount counties on Tuesday, Feb. 11. None had a magnitude of 2.0.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monroe and Blount County had a series of earthquakes jostle the area between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The United States Geological Survey said all five earthquakes were below a 2.0 magnitude on the Richter scale and all occurred at a depth of more than 6 miles.

Four of the quakes occurred along the Loudon-Blount County line near Greenback.

The fifth occurred nearly 5 miles east of Sweetwater.

