Series of small earthquakes jostle Monroe, Blount county early Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Monroe and Blount County had a series of earthquakes jostle the area between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The United States Geological Survey said all five earthquakes were below a 2.0 magnitude on the Richter scale and all occurred at a depth of more than 6 miles.
Four of the quakes occurred along the Loudon-Blount County line near Greenback.
The fifth occurred nearly 5 miles east of Sweetwater.
