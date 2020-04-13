One person dead after pursuit with KPD ends in a crash on West Emory Rd. and Clinton Hwy.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — UPDATE: One person is dead and two others were transported to the hospital after a pursuit with police ends in a crash at West Emory Road and Clinton Highway, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At around 6 p.m., officers with KPD attempted to stop a vehicle in the Western Heights area; the occupants of the vehicle were suspected for the shooting that occurred on Keith Avenue on the night of April 7.

The suspect refused to stop and the pursuit began and continued until the suspect’s vehicle crashed near an intersection of W. Emory Rd. and Clinton Hwy.

The male driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female occupant was transported to UT Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle did crash into a second vehicle, and driver of that vehicle was transported to Tennova North with minor injuries.

KPD says no officers were injured in this pursuit, and since the crash occurred outside of their jurisdiction, KCSO will be investigating.

Earlier: A vehicle crash was investigated by multiple agencies Monday evening on Clinton Highway at West Emory Road.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side that the incident began as a pursuit by Knoxville police officers.

According to Rural Metro Fire, Knox County, several agencies responded to the scene of the “serious car crash,” with few other details surrounding the incident shared.

Knox County Rescue was also at the scene of the crash.

KCSO is investigating the crash.

