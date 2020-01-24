Service dog training center nearly complete

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Smoky Mountain Service Dogs, which connects veterans with service animals, will soon have a new training center.
Construction on the nonprofit’s new Veteran Canine Training Center is nearly done thanks to fundraising campaign, “More Wags for Warriors.”
Smoky Mountain Service Dogs leaders say the organization focuses on enhancing the physical and psychological quality of life for East Tennessee veterans; currently operating out of its facility in Lenoir City, they usually have to go off site for most training exercises, plus weather is always an issue.
The new training center will change that.
It’s large enough to include an indoor training room for dogs and veterans with whom the animals are paired, a medical exam room, feeding and grooming rooms, offices and a larger kennel to accommodate for more service animals.
